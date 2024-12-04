San Jose State visits Washington and New Mexico

San Jose State Spartans (4-5) at New Mexico Lobos (6-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -19.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts San Jose State after Tru Washington scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 83-73 win over the USC Trojans.

The Lobos are 4-0 in home games. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 3.0.

The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. San Jose State is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

New Mexico averages 84.8 points, 16.4 more per game than the 68.4 San Jose State allows. San Jose State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Spartans face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Lobos.

Josh Uduje is averaging 15.7 points for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press