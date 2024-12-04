CSU Bakersfield visits UC Irvine after Stephenson’s 20-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-0)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits UC Irvine after Corey Stephenson scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 74-64 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Anteaters are 2-0 on their home court. UC Irvine is first in the Big West with 16.3 assists per game led by Justin Hohn averaging 3.9.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine gives up.

The Anteaters and Roadrunners face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Jemel Jones is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Roadrunners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press