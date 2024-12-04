San Francisco hosts Saint Louis following Jimerson’s 21-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) at San Francisco Dons (6-2)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits San Francisco after Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 74-66 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Dons have gone 5-0 at home. San Francisco averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Billikens play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Saint Louis averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

San Francisco averages 78.4 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.0 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis scores 17.2 more points per game (80.1) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Dons.

Jimerson is averaging 19.4 points for the Billikens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press