Koonce leads Cal Poly against UC Davis

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4) at UC Davis Aggies (3-4)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces UC Davis after Owen Koonce scored 30 points in Cal Poly’s 97-90 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Aggies have gone 1-1 at home. UC Davis has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

The Mustangs are 2-4 on the road. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mac Riniker averaging 4.0.

UC Davis’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly scores 5.6 more points per game (82.3) than UC Davis gives up to opponents (76.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is shooting 39.7% and averaging 22.4 points for the Aggies.

Koonce is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press