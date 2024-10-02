Fabulous freshman in the SEC are delivering the big plays from Alabama to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The kids in the SEC are more than alright.

From quarterbacks to pass catchers and pass rushers, from 17-year-olds to second-year freshmen, the Southeastern Conference has seen an explosion of young talent emerging as the league’s top playmakers. Some were pressed into duty because of injuries, while some just could not be kept off the field.

And they are not just doing it for teams begging for fresh talent to step up. Some have delivered big plays for conference and national championship contenders.

At Alabama, it was 17-year-old wide receiver Ryan Williams and cornerback Zabien Brown making the big plays in the final moments of a wild 41-34 win over Georgia that propelled the Crimson Tide to No. 1 in the AP Top 25. At No. 2 Texas, backup quarterback Arch Manning directed the program’s first SEC victory, over Mississippi State, while edge rusher Colin Simmons delivered two sacks and three more tackles for losses.

Manning, Simmons, Williams and Brown were all top recruits. Yet it is the mental edge that typically gets freshmen on the field and succeeding quickly, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

“So many young players come in, they’re the best player on their high school team. The best player in their league, maybe in their state, or maybe the best player in the country,” Sarkisian said, speaking of the players at Texas. “The willingness to say, ‘I’m not going to settle where I’m at right now.’ … Nobody walks in as an instant starter.

“The guys that can grasp that idea and start working, and not worry where they are on the depth chart” are going to find a way on the field, Sarkisian said.

Alabama duo

Williams and Brown both wear No. 2 for the Crimson Tide and delivered the two game-winning plays against Georgia: Williams’ go-ahead 75-yard touchdown catch and Brown’s game-saving end zone interception.

Williams, who reclassified as a recruit to enter college a year early, will still only be 17 when the season ends. Yet he has already teamed with quarterback Jalen Milroe to become one of the most electric pass-catch combinations in the country. Williams has led Alabama in receiving in all four games, and has 16 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns. Brown’s interception was his first of the season.

Williams was first-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s top recruiting target when he left his old job at Washington. Williams had initially committed to Alabama but opened up his recruiting when Nick Saban retired. DeBoer called him from the plane to Tuscaloosa.

“These guys are fun to coach every single day,” DeBoer said. “Two No. 2s out there. Two freshmen. It was fun celebrating with those guys in the locker room. My team loves the way they work everyday.”

Texas two-step

Manning spent 2023 as a redshirt year of learning behind starter Quinn Ewers, and has stepped in the last three games after Ewers was injured. He has more than delivered on the hype that comes with being the grandson of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

Arch Manning has passed for 901 yards and nine touchdowns and has a 67-yard TD run. Yet Manning knows he’s likely headed back to the bench once Ewers is recovered from an abdominal strain. Ewers could return for Texas’ next game against rival Oklahoma on Oct. 12.

“Quinn has proven himself. This is his team,” Manning said. “I think he’ll come back and play really well.”

Simmons leads Texas with four sacks and six tackles for losses on a defense that allows just seven points a game. Texas has surrendered just three touchdowns this season.

“Juice and energy, the young bull’s got a lot of that off the edge,” Texas linebacker David Gbenda said.

Quarterback shuffle

Oklahoma and Texas A&M have turned to freshmen quarterbacks to rescue their offenses after ineffective play and an injury.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables benched starter Jackson Arnold halfway through a dismal SEC-opening loss to Tennessee, giving the offense to untested true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. Hawkins’s first start was a 27-21, come-from-behind road victory at Auburn that included his 48-yard touchdown run.

At Texas A&M, redshirt freshman Marcel Reed is 3-0 as a starter with two SEC victories after Connor Weigman was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Reed may start again Saturday when the No. 25 Aggies play No. 9 Missouri.

Tiger cub

Freshman running back Caleb Durham did not play in LSU’s season-opening loss to Southern California. Now the Tigers might wish he did.

His 98 yards and two TDs on 11 carries was a crucial part of a comeback win at South Carolina after LSU trailed 17-0. He had 217 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against South Alabama — a performance highlighted by his 71-yard touchdown on a swing pass and 86-yard run to set up another score.

At 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Durham is a strong, fast and compact runner whose role in the Tigers offense is growing every week.

“He’s just got elite speed,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said.

__

AP Sports Writers John Zenor in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Cliff Brunt in Oklahoma City, and Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed.

___

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer