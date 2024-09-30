Purdue fires offensive coordinator Graham Harrell amid 3-game losing streak

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Ryan Walters fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell just four games into their second season together with the Boilermakers.

Walters made the announcement Sunday night.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Walters said in a statement released by the athletic department. “After evaluating our start to the season, I felt that it was best for our team to make a change now. We are appreciative of Graham’s contributions to our program and wish him the best going forward.”

The move comes after Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) lost its third straight game after beating FCS school Indiana State in the season opener. The Boilermakers have been outscored 83-17 in the first three quarters of those three losses. They play at Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday.

Purdue has lost 17 straight games against the Badgers and last won in Madison in 2003.

Harrell left West Virginia to join Walters’ staff following the 2022 season. Harrell had coached previously at Oklahoma State, Washington State, North Texas and Southern California after graduating from Texas Tech, playing one season in the CFL and three seasons with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers and spending training camp with the New York Jets in 2013.

