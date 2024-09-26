No. 8 Oregon looks for another late-night win in Big Ten opener at struggling UCLA

No. 8 Oregon (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at UCLA (1-2, 0-1), Saturday, 11 p.m. ET (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon by 25 1/2.

Series record: UCLA leads 40-32.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Ducks will try to pick up their first Big Ten win in what they hope will be one of two visits to the Rose Bowl, which hosts a College Football Playoff quarterfinal on Jan. 1, 2025. After making changes on the offensive line, Oregon finally looked like a national title contender in a 49-14 romp over Oregon State. The Bruins will try to carry over the competitive fire from a 34-17 loss at No. 14 LSU. Given the strong local recruiting implications, even a good showing could do wonders for UCLA’s rebuild under first-year coach DeShaun Foster.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon RB Jordan James vs. UCLA LB Kain Medrano. The Ducks were much more effective in scoring touchdowns in the red zone against the Beavers, with James plunging in on runs of 4 and 1 yard. The junior finished with 86 yards on 12 carries, and that balance will be crucial for Oregon to live up to its lofty expectations. Medrano leads the Bruins in tackles (21) and tackles for loss (4), so the sixth-year senior will have to be disruptive again to give the defense chances to get off the field.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei leads the team with two sacks. The gifted sophomore from Bellflower, California has done his part, but the Ducks pass rush as a whole has struggled with just seven sacks and is tied for 66th in the FBS.

UCLA: WR Logan Loya got going with four receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown against LSU. He led the Bruins’ modest passing game in 2023 with 59 receptions for 655 yards and five touchdowns, but a more productive Loya could help jumpstart a struggling offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon has won 10 of its past 11 games against UCLA, with the lone loss coming in 2017. … The Bruins offense has committed six turnovers, which led to 23 points. UCLA’s three takeaways on defense have been turned into three points. … UCLA is trying to avoid starting 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2018. … Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel leads the FBS having completed 84% of his passes. He is averaging 9.5 yards per attempt, which is tied for 15th. … UCLA is 132nd out of 134 FBS teams in rushing offense (60.3). The Bruins have the fewest carries (68) of any team in the nation.

