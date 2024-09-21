Dylan Paine, John Mateer rally Washington State to wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State in 2OT

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Dylan Paine scored on a 7-yard run in the second overtime, John Mateer ran it in on the mandatory two-point conversion and Washington State rallied last in a wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State on Friday night.

Emmett Brown answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash for San Jose State (3-1), but Brown lost the ball under heavy pressure on the two-point try and the Cougars recovered for their second straight 4-0 start under third-year coach Jake Dickert.

Washington State turned a 10-7 first-quarter deficit into a 24-17 lead at halftime thanks to Mateer’s 1-yard touchdown run and a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Cooper Mathers covering 4 and 8 yards.

Brown, who transferred after spending last season as a backup at Washington State, led the Spartans to touchdowns on all three third-quarter possessions. He passed to Nash for a 19-yard score and ran it in from a yard out before Floyd Chalk IV scored on an 18-yard run to give San Jose State a 38-24 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Mateer connected with Kyle Williams for a 13-yard touchdown with 13:41 remaining. Mateer hit Josh Meredith for a 36-yard touchdown after the Spartans turned the ball over on downs. But Dean Janikowski missed the point-after kick and WSU trailed 38-37.

Kyle Thornton’s interception gave the Cougars the ball at the Spartans’ 32-yard line. Mateer hit Meredith for a 31-yard gain and Paine ran it in on the next play. WSU’s lead was 43-38 after a two-point try failed.

Brown connected with TreyShun Hurry for a 20-yard touchdown on fourth-and-10 and passed to Nash for two points and a 46-43 Spartans’ lead with 26 second to go.

That was enough time for Mateer to hit Williams for a 32-yard gain before running for 8 more, setting up Janikowski’s 52-yard field goal to send it to OT.

Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor picked off Brown to end San Jose State’s first extra possession. DJ Harvey picked off Mateer to end WSU’s first possession.

Mateer finished with 390 yards on 26-for-46 passing with four touchdowns and two picks. He also ran for 111 yards and a score. Mateer, a sophomore, has 11 touchdown passes and six rushing scores in his first four career starts. Williams had eight catches for 138 yards.

Brown completed 35 of 54 passes for 375 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Nash finished with 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game leading the nation in catches (34), receiving yards (485) and touchdown catches (6). Chalk carried 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a 66-yard run on the Spartans’ second play from scrimmage.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Travels to play the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 28.

San Jose State: Hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack on Oct. 5.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football