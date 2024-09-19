Syracuse seeks to open 3-0 as ACC newcomer Stanford arrives for the schools’ 1st meeting View Photo

Stanford (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0, 1-0 ACC), 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Syracuse by 8 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

Stanford is making the very long trip to upstate New York for its first ACC game after joining the conference from the Pac-12 over the summer. Syracuse is coming off a Week 2 upset of then-No. 23 Georgia Tech and needs to avoid a letdown in the third of a four-game season-opening homestand.

Key matchup

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord vs. the Stanford pass rush. McCord has been sacked only twice and is first in the nation with 29.5 completions per game, second with 367 passing yards per game and 11th with eight touchdown passes. That doesn’t bode well for Stanford, which is stingy so far against the run but has just two sacks and allows an average of 278.5 yards passing per game. The Cardinal would love to chew up the clock behind its run game, but is 101st in the country in rushing yards, averaging just 3.48 yards per carry. It could be a big day for McCord and a group of receivers led by Oronde Gadsden II and Trebor Pena.

Players to watch

Stanford: Elic Ayomanor, who has 10 receptions for 147 yards and was one of three wide receivers to make the all-ACC preseason team. He is one of the fastest players in the country and will be a challenge for the Orange secondary.

Syracuse: Edge rusher Fadil Diggs moved from his normal position to linebacker against Georgia Tech with great results. He tied for the team lead with seven tackles and made two of the team’s three tackles for loss, none bigger than a huge fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter. Diggs led a defensive effort that held the Yellow Jackets to just 112 yards rushing.

Facts & Figures

Both teams are coming off byes. … Stanford is 10th in the nation in rushing defense and fifth on third-down conversions but only 73rd in total defense and 118th in passing yards allowed per game. … The Cardinal lead the ACC in punt return yardage. … Pena has four receiving touchdowns.

