Keene, Sherrod account for 3 TDs in Fresno State’s 48-0 rout over New Mexico State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw two touchdown passes, Malik Sherrod ran for 113 yards and a score and Fresno State routed New Mexico State 48-0 on Saturday night.

Keene was 12-of-22 passing for 221 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown pass to Mac Dalena that capped the Bulldogs’ opening drive. Keene hit Dalena again, from 13 yards out, to stretch the advantage to 28-0 with 4:20 left in the second quarter. Dalena finished with the two catches for 82 yards.

Sherrod scored on a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with 15 carries that included a 48-yard run. Josua Wood added a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs for Fresno State (2-1).

Parker Awad and Deuce Hogan combined for 11-of-29 passing for 61 yards and three interceptions for New Mexico State (1-2).

Fresno State racked up 525 yards of offense and held the Aggies to 138.

