Los Angeles faces Seattle, looks to stop 6-game slide

Los Angeles Sparks (7-30, 4-13 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (23-14, 11-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks heads into the matchup against Seattle Storm after losing six in a row.

The Storm have gone 11-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference with 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 9.8.

The Sparks are 4-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 0-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Seattle gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Sept. 12 the Storm won 90-82 led by 26 points from Skylar Diggins-Smith, while Rickea Jackson scored 22 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins-Smith is averaging 15 points, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Storm.

Odyssey Sims is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Sparks: 1-9, averaging 78.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

