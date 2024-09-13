Another player from top-ranked Georgia arrested for reckless driving View Photo

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested on a reckless driving charge after police said he was driving 106 mph, the latest player on the top-ranked Bulldogs to run afoul of the law behind the wheel.

The sophomore from Miami was stopped by Athens-Clarke County police and booked into jail on five misdemeanor charges at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, according to an online report. He was released about an hour later on a total of $50 in bonds.

In addition to reckless driving, Harris was charged with no proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to use safety belts and illegal tinting of the windows.

According to an incident report obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Harris was stopped near the Georgia campus after passing two other vehicles on a rainy evening in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee. He was clocked doing 41 mph over the speed limit of 65 mph.

The arrest occurred less than 48 hours before Georgia (2-0) played its first Southeastern Conference game at Kentucky.

Coach Kirby Smart has acknowledged struggling to get his players to drive safely — an issue that took on heightened importance since a crash that killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023, shortly after the team celebrated its second straight national championship.

Football players at the school have been involved in at least two dozen driving-related violations such as DUI, reckless driving or speeding, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution has reported. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash that occurred while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing.

Smart has steadfastly declined to comment on any punishment that his players receive, though past history would indicate that Harris will be suspended for Saturday’s game in Lexington, Kentucky.

Running back Trevor Etienne did not play in a season-opening victory over Clemson after an offseason arrest. He did play this past Saturday against Tennessee Tech.

Without providing specifics, Smart has said that players are disciplined with suspensions and fines through the collective that provides name, image and likeness payments to the school’s athletes.

“The incidents that have been happening off the field are not something we condone,” Smart said this summer before taking the stage at SEC Media Days in Dallas. “It’s very unfortunate, disappointing, I guess is the best word.”

Harris played six games in a backup and special teams role as a freshman. He moved up the depth chart this season to share time at cornerback with Julian Humphrey on the first-string defense, being credited with four tackles in the first two games.

If Harris does not play against Kentucky, freshman Ellis Robinson likely would take on a larger role.

