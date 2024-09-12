Cal can get its first 3-0 start since 2019 by beating San Diego State

San Diego State (1-1) at California (2-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: California by 18 1/2.

Series record: Tied 4-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

San Diego State looks to bounce back from a 21-0 loss to Oregon State last week and win for the first time against a power conference opponent since 2021. The Aztecs lost all four games against power conference teams the past two seasons. Cal is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2019 after winning at Auburn last week.

KEY MATCHUP

San Diego State QB Danny O’Neil vs. Cal pass defense. The Aztecs freshman QB had a strong debut against Texas A&M-Commerce before struggling against tougher competition against Oregon State. O’Neil was 11 for 24 for 107 yards last week and now faces a Golden Bears defense that ranks 11th nationally in pass efficiency defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Diego State: RB Marquez Cooper ran for 223 yards and two TDs in the opener before being held to 53 yards on 13 carries last week.

California: LB Teddye Buchanan had a team-high 11 tackles, including two sacks and three tackles for loss last week against Auburn. The UC Davis transfer also forced a fumble and had two QB hurries.

FACTS & FIGURES

The home team has won all eight games in this series with Cal outscoring San Diego State by 20.3 ppg in four home matchups. … The Aztecs were shut out for the third time in the last 18 seasons last week. … San Diego State was outgained 420-179 last week against Oregon State. … CB Nohl Williams had two INTs last week. Williams has three of Cal’s nation-leading seven INTs on the season. … The Bears are tied for the lead in the nation with a plus-7 turnover margin. … Cal WR Nyziah Hunter has three TD catches in two games. … Bears RB Jaivian Thomas had 53 yards on eight carries last week after Jaydn Ott left early with an ankle injury. Ott is questionable this week.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By The Associated Press