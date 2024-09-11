College football picks: Welcome to rivalry weekend in September for divorced Pacific Northwest foes

Welcome to rivalry weekend in September.

As college football fans adapt to the new world order brought on by conference realignment and playoff expansion, among the changes are a pair of rivalries that used to cap off regular seasons now taking place before summer ends.

Despite a nasty divorce last year, Washington and Washington State and Oregon and Oregon State are playing Saturday.

The Huskies and Ducks are now in the Big Ten. The Beavers and Cougars are now the Pac-12. That’s it. Just them.

Washington State visits Seattle for the Apple Cup against Washington. The Cougars and Huskies have played 103 times but never earlier than mid-October.

The Civil War rivalry is even tastier with Oregon going to Corvallis to face what should be a fired-up home crowd. The Ducks and Beavers have played 107 times, but only twice before late Novemeber and never in September.

Also on tap this weekend is the latest Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. The Panthers and Mountaineers rekindled a rivalry that was dormant for a decade three years ago. They have split the last two games.

Notre Dame-Purdue was once an annual Indiana rivalry, but the schools will meet for only the second time since 2014, when the Fighting Irish struck a scheduling agreement with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

There is No. 12 Utah at Utah State and No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa, with the power conference team the visitor in both cases.

In that spirit, Cincinnati hits the road to face Miami (Ohio) in the battle for the Victory Bell, one of the oldest rivalries in college football dating to 1888.

Throw in the crosstown rivalry between Rice and Houston and BYU vs. Wyoming renewing a WAC rivalry and there is plenty of intrigue in Week 3.

The most intriguing games?

Memphis at Florida State (minus 6 1/2)

Memphis gets a crack at former coach Mike Norvell, who went 38-16 in four seasons with the Tigers. They arrive in Tallahassee with the Seminoles trying to recover from an surprising 0-2 start and their own high expectations for landing a playoff spot.

Pick: Florida State 34-24.

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State (plus 16 1/2)

The Ducks are unbeaten but it’s been a choppy start against Idaho and Boise State for a team that started the season ranked No. 3. Can Oregon clean up its issues and start looking more like a Big Ten contender? For the Beavers, coming off a shutout of San Diego State, a victory against their bitter rival would simply make the season.

Pick: Oregon 31-20.

Washington State at Washington (minus 4 1/2)

The Huskies have had an encouraging start under new coach Jedd Fisch, who took over a playoff team in name only after massive NFL and portal departures. Same goes for the Cougars and new QB John Mateer, who ran for a school-record 197 yards last week. It might feel even better for Wazzu to take down the Huskies in Seattle.

Pick: Washington 28-21.

No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State (minus 7)

Second straight week that new Big 12 conference mates play a nonconference game that was already scheduled before realignment. Still, this Friday night game has the potential to be a nice playoff resume builder for the winner.

Pick: Kansas State 31-21.

No. 4 Alabama (minus 16 1/2) at Wisconsin

The Crimson Tide hasn’t played at a Big Ten school since visiting Penn State in 2011. Alabama’s only other road game against a Big Ten opponent was also at Wisconsin — in 1928. The Badgers need to really pick it up to stay competitive, but it’s just cool to see the Tide step outside its comfort zone.

Pick: Alabama 35-17.

The rest of this week’s games with ranked teams facing FBS opponents, with odds from BetMGM:

No. 1 Georgia (minus 24 1/2) at Kentucky

Bulldogs have won 14 straight meetings, the last seven by double-digits … GEORGIA 38-10.

UTSA at No. 2 Texas (minus 35 1/2)

Longhorns try to follow up a big victory at Michigan with no drop off … TEXAS 49-10.

No. 5 Mississippi at Wake Forest (plus 23 1/2)

Rebels QB Jaxson Dart is off to an incredible start, leading the nation in both efficiency rating (247) and yards passing per game (397) … MISSISSIPPI 45-24.

No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri (minus 17)

Tigers have yet to allow a point … MISSOURI 35-17.

Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee (minus 48 1/2)

Golden Flashes get the Vols this week and No. 8 Penn State next week … TENNESSEE 59-7.

Ball State at No. 10 Miami (minus 36 1/2)

Hurricanes DE Tyler Barron, a transfer addition from Tennessee who at first committed to Ole Miss, has four sacks already … MIAMI 52-14.

No. 12 Utah (minus 20 1/2) at Utah State

Conceivably, this is a good spot for the Utes to make sure QB Cam Rising’s hand injury is properly healed … UTAH 31-7.

No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa (plus 20 1/2)

Cowboys have won nine straight meetings … OKLAHOMA STATE 38-20.

Tulane (plus 13 1/2) at No. 15 Oklahoma

Sooners are averaging just 4.98 yards per play … OKLAHOMA 28-20.

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina (plus 7)

Especially big early game for the Tigers against an SEC rival they have played only seven times since 2000 … LSU 23-18.

Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan (minus 23 1/2)

Red Wolves have played decent defense so far, but this should be a chance for the Wolverines to build some confidence on offense… MICHIGAN 42-14.

No. 18 Notre Dame (minus 10) at Purdue

The panic level is high for Fighting Irish fans, whose team has yet to throw a touchdown pass … NOTRE DAME 28-17.

Social media requests

Arizona State at Texas State (plus 2 1/2). The two youngest head coaches in major college football square off in ASU’s Kenny Dillingham (34) and TSU’s GJ Kinne (35) … ARIZONA STATE 34-33. (@ArtWMoore)

UNLV at Kansas (minus 7). UNLV looking to take out another Big 12 team after opening with a win against Houston … KANSAS 34-20. (@NILvsNLI)

West Virginia at Pitt (plus 2 1/2). A 75-mile drive separates these rivals who should play every year … WEST VIRGINIA 28-27 (@KThomas_8)

Indiana at UCLA (plus 3). Hoosiers and Bruins have never played, but Indiana did play in the 1968 Rose Bowl. The first of many Big Ten games that are going to take some getting used to … INDIANA 23-21. (@Zane_Clodfelter)

RECORD

Last week: Straight-up — 21-4; Against spread — 14-11.

Season: Straight-up — 35-8; Against spread — 25-18.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

