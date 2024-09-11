Los Angeles faces Seattle on home losing streak

Seattle Storm (21-14, 9-6 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-29, 4-12 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Storm -10; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks looks to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win against Seattle Storm.

The Sparks are 4-12 in conference games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 19.8 assists per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 3.5.

The Storm have gone 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Los Angeles scores 78.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 78.4 Seattle allows. Seattle averages 83.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 86.4 Los Angeles gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 89-83 in the last matchup on July 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is shooting 50.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sparks.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 20.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 1-9, averaging 76.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press