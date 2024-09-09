Former Clemson receiver Overton shot and killed at a party in Greensboro, sheriff’s department says

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton was shot and killed at a party in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department.

A release from the agency said the 26-year-old Overton was found by deputies responding to a loud noise disturbance from a party.

Despite medical aid, the department said Overton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department said an open homicide investigation is ongoing.

Overton was a Greensboro native who played at Clemson from 2016-19 and was part of two national championship teams. He played in 51 games, making 52 catches for 777 yards and seven touchdowns.

“So senseless and just a beautiful, young life cut short at 26,” coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday night after the Tigers beat Appalachian State. “But man, I love DeAndre Overton.”

