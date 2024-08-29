Sherrone Moore starts new era, leading defending champion and No. 9 Michigan against Fresno State View Photo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The defending champion and ninth-ranked Michigan Wolverines will have a new coach on the sideline this season, starting a new era after Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sherrone Moore gained some experience in the role in 2023, filling in four times for Harbaugh as he served suspensions early in the year and again at the end of the regular season.

“I think that makes it a lot easier of a transition,” Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham said. “He’s been here for a lot of years and everyone in the facility and at the university is really comfortable with him being here and then taking over the reins. I feel like that’s what everyone wanted. He’s been great so far.”

Like Harbaugh, Moore will lead the team with potential sanctions looming over the program from an NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing and scouting operation.

These Wolverines, like last season’s team, will say their focus is on the field and will kick off the defense of their national title Saturday night at home against Fresno State.

“It’s a tough position to walk into, following coach Harbaugh and everything that he’s accomplished,” Michigan defensive end TJ Guy said. “I think (Moore) has done a great job. He’s kept it pretty similar for us, nothing too different.”

The Bulldogs are also breaking in a new coach who is familiar to them.

Tim Skipper was named interim coach in July, shortly before training camp, after Jeff Tedford stepped down for health reasons following a good run. Tedford had 44 wins, including four in bowl games, and a pair of Mountain West Conference championships. The Bulldogs finished in the AP Top 25 twice during his tenure.

Skipper’s father, Jim, was a longtime NFL assistant coach, and he’s not taking his team to the Big House just to show up.

“I never think about losing,” he said. “We breathe the same air. Why not go out there and try to win?”

Under center

Fresno State may not have many advantages, but it does have more experience at quarterback.

Mikey Keene threw for nearly 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 starts last season. In a season-opening win at Big Ten member Purdue, he threw for 366 yards with four scores and was picked off once.

Michigan, meanwhile, plans to turn to turn to Alex Orji or Davis Warren to succeed J.J. McCarthy. Potentially, they both may get snaps against Fresno and one may emerge as the starter for next week’s showdown at home with No. 4 Texas.

Orji played in six games and had 86 yards with a touchdown on 15 carries last season, but didn’t throw a pass. Warren went 0 for 5 last year and was 5 of 9 for 89 yards in 2022.

Up front

Michigan had six offensive linemen from last season’s team in NFL camps this summer, opening up five jobs to protect a new quarterback and open holes for a running game featuring Donovan Edwards.

“We don’t need five guys to play — we need 10,” guard Gio El-Hadi said. “We all have to be ready whenever our name’s called because people are going to get hurt. That’s how it goes in football.”

Talented trio

The Wolverines lost a lot from their first national title team, but three players are respected enough to make The Associated Press preseason All-America team: Graham, cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland.

One to watch

Johnson might get a chance to do more than cover receivers and return punts as Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson did nearly three decades ago for the Wolverines when they won their last national title. Moore hinted earlier in the summer that Johnson might play on both sides of the ball.

“I’ve definitely been getting more comfortable with it,” Johnson said.

