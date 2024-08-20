Oklahoma State to wear QR codes on helmets to assist NIL fundraising View Photo

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State will wear QR codes on its helmets this season linking to the general team fund to increase the program’s name, image and likeness money pool.

The rollout will be in the season opener at home against defending FCS champion South Dakota State on August 31. The school believes it is the first time that a college football team will wear QR codes during regular-season games.

“This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our players.”

The QR codes will be 1.5-square-inch decals that feature each player’s name and number. They aren’t expected to be visible from the stands, but they are expected to be noticeable on close shots during broadcasts and postgame photos posted to social media.

The codes also will be on each player’s bag tag. The players carry the bags during “The Walk” — the pregame walk before home games at Boone Pickens Stadium — and for travel.

Oklahoma State enters the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25.

