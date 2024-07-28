South Sudan stuns Puerto Rico 90-79 to claim first ever Olympic victory View Photo

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 19 points and South Sudan rallied in the second half to beat Puerto Rico 90-79 in the Paris Olympics opener for both teams on Sunday.

It is the first Olympic basketball victory for South Sudan, which is playing in its first Olympics games after qualifying as Africa’s top finisher in last year’s World Cup. Marial Shayok added 15 points for South Sudan, which will next meet the U.S. on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico led throughout the first half of the Group C matchup but was disrupted late in the second quarter after top scorer Jose Alvarado left late with an apparent sprained ankle. He returned early in the third quarter and finished with 26 points and five assists. Tremont Waters added 18 points.

But South Sudan took control down the stretch, building as much as a 13-point lead with just over three minutes to play.

South Sudan, which nearly pulled off a stunning exhibition upset of the U.S. leading into the start of the Olympics, showed that same scrappiness Sunday against a Puerto Rico team it lost to in last year’s World Cup.

Alvarado was helped off the court by two trainers with 3.5 seconds left in the second quarter after he landed awkwardly following a basket by teammate Carlik Jones. Alvarado immediately grabbed his ankle.

When play was stopped seconds later, he continued writing in pain before being attended to and helped to the locker room. He was the most dominant player on the court for either side in the opening half, leading Puerto Rico with 19 points.

Alvarado emerged from the locker room shortly after the start of the third quarter, then returned to action with 7:52 remaining in period.

But he wasn’t able to save his team.

Omot knocked through a 3-pointer from the wing as part of an 11-0 run to put his team in front for the first time, 56-54.

The lead quickly grew to eight points. Puerto Rico, fueled by seven points in the quarter by Alvarado, trimmed the deficit to 71-69 entering the fourth.

But the South Sudan outscored Puerto Rico 19-10 over the final 10 minutes.

