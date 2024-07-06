Hamby scores 24 with 14 rebounds as Sparks beat Aces 98-93 in OT, snap 8-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Aari McDonald hit four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-93 in overtime Friday night to snap a franchise record-tying eight-game losing streak.

Rickea Jackson added 14 points and Stephanie Talbot scored l3 with a career-high nine assists for Los Angeles.

The Sparks (5-15) won for the first time since a 96-92 win over the Aces on June 9.

Talbot found Hamby for a layup that tied it with 2:07 to play and then found Layshia Clarendon for a jumper that gave L.A. a 92-90 lead with 1:14 remaining. Chelsea Gray missed a 3-point shot on the other end before Talbot once again fed Hamby, who was fouled as she made a layup an hit the and=1 free throw to make it 95-90 with 25 seconds to go.

Las Vegas (12-7) had its six-game win streaked end.

A’ja Wilson scored 35 points with 12 rebounds and six blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jackie Young added 18 points.

Las Vegas scored 15 of the first 19 fourth-quarter points to make it 75-74 and give the Aces their first lead of the second half with 5:44 to play. Hamby grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3 by McDonald and made the putback to make it 81-81 with 2:01 to play but Los Angeles coach Curt Miller was called for a technical foul and Kelsey Plum hit the free throw to put Las Vegas back in front.

Hamby made 1-of-2 free throws with 37 seconds left to tie it 82-all and Wilson made a layup with 15 seconds left before Talbot scored in the lane with about 3 seconds left in regulation to force OT.