Grinsell has 9 Ks over 7 scoreless innings, Oregon beats UCSB 2-1 at Santa Barbara Regional

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Grayson Grinsell struck out nine batters over seven scoreless innings to help No. 3 seed Oregon beat host UC Santa Barbara 2-1 Saturday night at the Santa Barbara Regional.

Oregon (39-18) plays the winner between No. 2 seed San Diego State and top-seeded UCSB, which play early in the day, on Sunday.

Grinsell (7-2) gave up three hits and four walks for Oregon. Ryan Featherston a hit, a walk and a run while striking out three over two innings of relief to earn his second save of the season.

Justin Cassella singled and then stole second before he scored on a single up the middle by Carter Garate that gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Chase Meggers doubled down the line in left to lead off the bottom of the eighth and was replaced by pinch-runner Jack Brooks, who advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Drew Smith grounded out to make it 2-0.

Aaron Parker was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the ninth for UC Santa Barbara (43-13) and moved to third on a double by Nick Oakley. Two stikeouts sandwiched around a walk by Jonathan Mendez that loaded the bases Brendan Durfee was hit by a pitch to drive in Parker and cut the deficit to 2-1 before Ivan Bethrowr grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.

Tyler Bremner (11-1) had eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, giving up a run on seven hits and two walks for UCSB but took his first loss of the season.

