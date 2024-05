Woolery’s 3-run homer puts No. 6 UCLA over No. 14 Alabama 4-1 in Women’s College World Series opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordan Woolery’s three-run homer in the sixth lifted No. 6 UCLA to a 4-1 win over No. 14 Alabama on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

Woolery’s blast against Alabama’s Kayla Beaver came with two outs and broke a 1-1 tie.

Taylor Tinsley got the win for UCLA in three innings of shutout relief. She stepped in for Kaitlyn Terry, who allowed one run on four hits in four innings.

Maya Brady had two hits for UCLA, which won its 14th straight. The Bruins haven’t lost since April 27.

UCLA (43-10) advanced to play the winner of Thursday’s Oklahoma-Duke game on Saturday in the double-elimination bracket play part of the event.

Beaver went the distance and gave up four runs on four hits in six innings. Alabama (38-19) will play the Oklahoma-Duke loser on Friday in an elimination game.

The game started 1 1/2 hours late after lightning and rain delays.

Beaver retired the first seven batters she faced before she hit Janelle Meono with a pitch. Brady singled, then Jadelyn Allchin singled to knock in Meono for the game’s first run.

Alabama’s Bailey Dowling singled to start the fifth, and UCLA pulled Terry. The Crimson Tide loaded the bases against Tinsley with one out. Kenleigh Cahalan’s hard RBI single to right field tied the score, but UCLA right fielder Megan Grant threw out Kali Heivilin at home to end the inning.

In the sixth, Brady singled and Alabama intentionally walked Sharlize Palacios to put runners on first and second with one out. Beaver struck out Grant looking for the second out before Woolery cranked her 10th homer of the season.

