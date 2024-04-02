What happened to the 4 Black assistant coaches arrested in college corruption probe

What happened to the 4 Black assistant coaches arrested in college corruption probe View Photo

A look at what happened to the four Black assistant coaches arrested in 2017 as part of the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball:

TONY BLAND — Southern Cal assistant received two years of probation after pleading guilty to a bribery charge. Coached at St. Bernard High School in the LA area. Got the most lenient treatment from the NCAA and could be eligible to work in college again as soon as this month. His head coach, Andy Enfield, who is white, stayed on until this week, when he accepted a new job at SMU.

LAMONT EVANS — Oklahoma State assistant was sentenced to three months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery. Agreed to pay $22,000. Ten-year ban from NCAA. Now living in Florida. Evans’ boss at OSU, Brad Underwood, who is white, left for a job at Illinois.

CHUCK PERSON — Auburn assistant pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge. Received two years’ probation and 200 hours community service. Runs developmental basketball program in Atlanta area. 10-year ban from NCAA. His head coach, Bruce Pearl, who is white, is still at Auburn.

EMANUEL “BOOK” RICHARDSON — Arizona assistant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. Received 90-day jail sentence and paid back $20,000. Now running youth program at New York Gauchos basketball club. 10-year ban from NCAA. His boss, Sean Miller, who is white, was fired but now has head coaches’ job at Xavier.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By The Associated Press