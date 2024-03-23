UCSD and Chicago State play in CBI Tournament matchup

Chicago State Cougars (12-18) vs. UCSD Tritons (21-11, 15-5 Big West)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Chicago State square off in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Tritons’ record in Big West games is 15-5, and their record is 6-6 in non-conference play. UCSD is sixth in the Big West with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 4.5.

The Cougars’ record in DI Independent action is 0-0. Chicago State is the DI Independent leader with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 5.4.

UCSD averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 69.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 69.2 UCSD gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 20.1 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

By The Associated Press