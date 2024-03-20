Utah secures 84-75 victory over UC Irvine in NIT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson had 21 points in Utah’s 84-75 win against UC Irvine on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Carlson added 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Utes (20-14). Gabe Madsen scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and five assists. Deivon Smith shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and 10 assists.

The Anteaters (24-10) were led by Derin Saran, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Devin Tillis added 14 points and seven rebounds for UC Irvine. Bent Leuchten finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Utah took the lead with 33 seconds remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Madsen led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 46-40 at the break. Carlson scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press