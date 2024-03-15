LeDee, San Diego State knock off UNLV 74-71 in OT in Mountain West quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaedon LeDee knocked down a jumper with 14 seconds left in overtime to give San Diego State the lead and added two free throws to set the final margin as the Aztecs topped UNLV 74-71 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday night.

San Diego State advances to Friday’s semifinals, where it will face Utah State, which needed overtime to get past Fresno State 87-75.

LeDee scored 34 points, seven in the overtime, and added 16 rebounds for the Aztecs (23-9). Lamont Butler scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 8 from the floor. Darrion Trammell shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Rebels (19-12) were led in scoring by Dedan Thomas Jr., who finished with 29 points and five assists. UNLV also got 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks from Keylan Boone. Justin Webster finished with 14 points. The loss snapped the Rebels’ five-game winning streak.

LeDee scored nine points in the first half and San Diego State went into halftime trailing 27-22. LeDee’s 18-point second half helped San Diego State finish off the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press