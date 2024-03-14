No. 21 UNLV women beat San Diego State for third consecutive Mountain West championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desi-Rae Young had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead No. 21 UNLV to its third consecutive Mountain West Championship, defeating San Diego State 66-49 on Wednesday night.

Top-seeded UNLV becomes the first Mountain West team to win both the regular season and tournament championships three years in a row.

After scoring just 20 points in the first half, UNLV came to life in the third quarter. A 12-0 run highlighted by a couple of strong post moves from Young and finished off by a deep 3-pointer from Ashley Scoggin gave the Rebels a 34-24 lead halfway through the quarter. The Aztecs, however, kept it close and a pair of 3-pointers from Jada Lewis helped close the gap to 42-37 heading to the fourth.

UNLV opened it up in the fourth quarter, making 10 of 15 shots. Young made 4 of 5 shots and Scoggin, Alyssa Brown and Amarachi Kimpson all made 3-pointers in building their 17-point lead.

Young appeared to injure her left ankle on a layup with 49 seconds remaining, but she was able to walk off the court without assistance.

Kiara Jackson had 14 points and seven assists, Scoggin scored 13 points and Brown had 11 points plus nine rebounds for the Lady Rebels (30-2).

Abby Prohaska had 13 points for seventh-seeded San Diego State (22-13).

UNLV made only 4 of 14 shots in the first quarter and San Diego State took a 12-10 lead into the second period. The Rebels still struggled from the field and finished the half at 32% (9 for 28). The score was 20-20 at the half.

