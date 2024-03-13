Pope and Fresno State take down Wyoming in Mountain West Conference Tournament 77-73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Pope scored 22 points, Leo Colimerio made a go-ahead shot with 20.6 seconds remaining and Fresno State knocked off Wyoming 77-73 on Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Fresno State will play top-seeded and 18th-ranked Utah State on Thursday.

Pope added five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (12-20). Donavan Yap added 16 points while going 4 of 5 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Xavier Dusell had 11 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Cowboys (15-17) were led by Akuel Kot, who posted 23 points. Wyoming also got 19 points and six assists from Sam Griffin. Brendan Wenzel also had 15 points.

Pope scored nine points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 40-33. Pope put up 13 points in the second half.

By The Associated Press