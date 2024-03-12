AP Player of the Week: Caitlin Clark helps Iowa win third straight Big Ten Tournament title View Photo

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 18 of the season:

CAITLIN CLARK, IOWA

The 6-foot senior had another stellar week, averaging 28.6 points and 11.3 assists in leading Iowa to its third consecutive Big Ten Tournament title. She scored 30 of her 34 points after halftime in the Hawkeyes 94-89 overtime win against Nebraska in the championship game and added 12 assists and seven rebounds in the process. In Iowa’s victory over Penn State in the quarterfinals, she set the Division I record for 3-pointers made, surpassing Steph Curry, and now has 173 this season. Clark was selected as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for the third consecutive year. This is her fourth player-of-the-week honor this season.

RUNNER-UP

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame. The Irish freshman was named most valuable player of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after scoring 22 points, pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists in her team’s 55-51 championship game win over North Carolina State. The 5-6 guard, who was also named the ACC’s freshman and defensive player of the year, came up with two big baskets late to help the Irish claim their first tournament title since 2019. She also had 21 points in the team’s quarterfinal win over Louisville.

HONORABLE MENTION

Paige Bueckers, UConn; McKenzie Forbes, USC; Milaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Jada Guinn, Chattanooga. The 5-8 guard averaged 27 points and 6.3 rebounds and shot 61% from the field in leading her team to the Southern Conference Tournament championship. She scored 18 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter of the Mocs’ 69-60 win over UNC Greensboro in the title game and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Janie McCauley, Joe Reedy, Teresa M. Walker, John Zenor.

By The Associated Press