No. 21 UNLV women rout Fresno State 83-35 for coach Lindy La Rocque’s 100th victory

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amarachi Kimpson and Alyssa Brown each scored 16 points, and No. 21 UNLV routed ninth-seeded Fresno State 83-35 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament for coach Lindy La Rocque’s 100th victory.

Top-seeded UNLV (28-2) won its 13th straight game to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday against the winner of Nevada-Colorado State. The Lady Rebels are looking to win the conference tournament for a third straight season.

Kimpson and Brown each made a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second quarter to put the lead in double figures for good at 25-13. The Lady Rebels closed the quarter on a 12-0 run to go ahead 44-20 at the break.

Kiara Jackson, Kimpson and Brown each scored 10 points in the first half as UNLV shot 58.6% from the field. Fresno State was just 9 of 31 from the field in the first half, with scoring from just five different players.

Alyssa Durazo-Frescas made back-to-back 3-pointers during a 13-0 run to start the second half as UNLV pulled away with a 37-point lead.

Jackson finished with 15 points and Desi-Rae Young, the Mountain West player of the year, added 10 for UNLV. La Rocque became the first head coach in Lady Rebel history to earn 100 wins in her first four seasons.

Mia Jacobs and Maria Konstantinidou each scored seven points to lead Fresno State (15-18).

