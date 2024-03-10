Hawaii wins 74-57 against Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU (AP) — Justin McKoy had 23 points in Hawaii’s 74-57 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

McKoy also added eight rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (19-13, 11-9 Big West Conference). Noel Coleman added 18 points while shooting 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Juan Munoz went 3 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Kaleb Higgins led the Roadrunners (13-18, 8-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Cal State Bakersfield also got 11 points from Marvin McGhee. Tom Mark finished with nine points and two blocks.

By The Associated Press