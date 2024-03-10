Cloudy
Hawaii wins 74-57 against Cal State Bakersfield

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Justin McKoy had 23 points in Hawaii’s 74-57 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

McKoy also added eight rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (19-13, 11-9 Big West Conference). Noel Coleman added 18 points while shooting 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Juan Munoz went 3 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Kaleb Higgins led the Roadrunners (13-18, 8-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Cal State Bakersfield also got 11 points from Marvin McGhee. Tom Mark finished with nine points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

