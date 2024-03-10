Cloudy
UC Riverside knocks off UCSB 81-64

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Smith scored 28 points as UC Riverside beat UC Santa Barbara 81-64 on Saturday night.

Smith also had six rebounds for the Highlanders (15-17, 10-10 Big West Conference). Nate Pickens scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Barrington Hargress went 5 of 15 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Josh Pierre-Louis led the Gauchos (16-14, 9-11) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Yohan Traore added 16 points for UCSB. Cole Anderson also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

