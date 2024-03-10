Sac State eliminates Idaho 72-64 in first round of Big Sky tourney

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Akolda Mawein had 25 points to lead Sacramento State to a 72-64 victory over Idaho on Saturday night in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

The 10th-seeded Hornets (9-23) advance to play top-seeded Eastern Washington on Sunday.

Mawein shot 7 for 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the free-throw line. Bailey Nunn hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.

Julius Mims finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks to pace the ninth-seeded Vandals (11-21). Quinn Denker had 14 points and four assists. D’Angelo Minnis totaled nine points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press