Leuchten scores 17 as UC Irvine takes down Cal State Fullerton 81-71

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 17 points in UC Irvine’s 81-71 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Leuchten also had eight rebounds for the Anteaters (24-8, 17-3 Big West Conference). Devin Tillis added 13 points while going 5 of 6 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds. Justin Hohn went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Dominic Brewton finished with 28 points and two steals for the Titans (14-18, 7-13). Tory San Antonio added 12 points for CSU Fullerton. Donovan Oday also put up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

