Grand Canyon secures 68-47 win against Cal Baptist

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat Cal Baptist 68-47 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Antelopes (27-4, 17-3 Western Athletic Conference). Duke Brennan scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line and added six rebounds and four blocks. Lok Wur had 12 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Brantly Stevenson led the Lancers (15-16, 8-12) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cal Baptist. Yvan Ouedraogo finished with 10 points and 18 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press