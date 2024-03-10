Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wyoming earns 86-47 victory over Fresno State

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Akuel Kot had 17 points in Wyoming’s 86-47 victory against Fresno State on Saturday night.

Kot shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (15-16, 8-10 Mountain West Conference). Mason Walters added 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had nine rebounds and five assists. Brendan Wenzel had 13 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Weaver finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs (11-20, 4-14). Isaiah Pope added nine points and six rebounds for Fresno State. Leo Colimerio also had seven points. The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 