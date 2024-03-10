Cloudy
Milling’s 24 lead UC Davis over Long Beach State 88-78

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kane Milling scored 24 points as UC Davis beat Long Beach State 88-78 on Saturday night.

Milling had five rebounds for the Aggies (19-12, 14-6 Big West). Ty Johnson shot 4 of 13 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line to add 18 points. Elijah Pepper shot 4 of 5 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Marcus Tsohonis led the Beach (18-14, 10-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, five assists and two steals. Jadon Jones added 13 points and two blocks for Long Beach State. AJ George also recorded 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

