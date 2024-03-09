UCSD hosts Cal Poly after Sanders’ 22-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-27, 0-19 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (20-11, 14-5 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -18; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UCSD after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 82-68 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Tritons are 13-2 in home games. UCSD is fifth in the Big West with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 6.0.

The Mustangs are 0-19 in Big West play. Cal Poly averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UCSD is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Tritons.

Sanders is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 62.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press