No. 2 Stanford rallies past No. 13 Oregon State 66-57 to reach Pac-12 title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 20 points and No. 2 Stanford rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Oregon State 66-57 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday.

The Cardinal outscored Oregon State 23-8 in the third quarter and held off a late surge by the Beavers.

Stanford (27-4) will play for its 16th Pac-12 championship on Sunday against either Southern California or UCLA.

Cameron Brink had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her second straight double-double in the tournament. Kiki Iriafen added 14 points for Stanford and Brooke Demetre chipped in 10.

Raegan Beers led the Beavers (24-7) with 17 points. Timea Gardiner and Talla Von Oelhoffen each scored 11 and Dominika Paurova added 10 for Oregon State.

The Cardinal trailed by eight at halftime before their decisive run, which included eight points from Demetre. Stanford shot 9 of 17 in the third quarter, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and led 50-43 going into the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: After taking their 16-point lead early in the second quarter, the Beavers missed 28 of their next 33 shot attempts.

Stanford: Improved to 7-0 all-time against Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament to avoid missing the championship game for a second straight season, something it’s never done. The Cardinal lost in the semifinals last year.

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press