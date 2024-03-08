Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cal Poly takes on UCSD after Sanders’ 22-point game

By AP News

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-27, 0-19 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (20-11, 14-5 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UCSD after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 82-68 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Tritons are 13-2 on their home court. UCSD is fifth in the Big West with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 6.0.

The Mustangs have gone 0-19 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

UCSD averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UCSD allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tritons.

Sanders is averaging 19.2 points for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 62.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 