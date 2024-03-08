Cal Poly takes on UCSD after Sanders’ 22-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-27, 0-19 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (20-11, 14-5 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UCSD after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 82-68 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Tritons are 13-2 on their home court. UCSD is fifth in the Big West with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 6.0.

The Mustangs have gone 0-19 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

UCSD averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UCSD allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tritons.

Sanders is averaging 19.2 points for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 62.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press