No. 7 UCLA advances to Pac-12 semifinals with 67-57 win over No. 22 Utah

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored 17 points and No. 7 UCLA downed No. 22 Utah 67-57 in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday night.

Charisma Osborne added 16 points while Kiki Rice had 13 for the Bruins (25-5).

Alissa Pili led the Utes (22-10) with 16 points, while Kennady McQueen added 14. Ines Vieira had 11 and Matyson Wilke contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

UCLA outscored the Utes in each quarter, and finished the game hitting 25 of 52 (48.1%) from the field including 47.1% (8 of 17) from 3-point range.

Utah shot just 35% in the game, connecting on 21 of 60 shot attempts.

Osborne paced UCLA in the first half with 12 points, helping the Bruins to 44.8% (13 of 29) shooting.

Leading by two after the first quarter, the Bruins shot 50% in the second frame behind 7-of-14 shooting.

Utah was able to keep within striking distance, despite poor shooting in both quarters, hitting just 38.5% (5 of 13) in the first quarter and 35.3% (6 of 17) in the second. The Utes struggled from distance in the first half, hitting just 4 of 14 (28.6%) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes came into the game ranked 19th in the country with a plus-18 rebounding margin, in part to 27.2 defensive rebounds per game (60th). But the Utes were outrebounded 42-27.

UCLA: The Bruins ranked 22nd in the nation with 78.3 points per game during the regular season, but have averaged 62.7 points over their last four games.

UP NEXT

Utah: With this week’s NET rankings placing the Utes at No. 9, they should expect an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA: Will meet USC in Friday’s semifinal round.

