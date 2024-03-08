Clear
48.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UT Arlington defeats Cal Baptist 71-57

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Makaih Williams scored 13 points as UT Arlington beat Cal Baptist 71-57 on Thursday night.

Williams went 6 of 9 from the field for the Mavericks (18-13, 13-7 Western Athletic Conference). Aaron Cash scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. DaJuan Gordon had 12 points and shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Mavericks picked up their sixth straight victory.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo led the way for the Lancers (15-15, 8-11) with 17 points and two steals. Cal Baptist also got 17 points from Scotty Washington. Kendal Coleman also put up eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 