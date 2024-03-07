UC Davis plays UCSD following Johnson’s 30-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 12-6 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (20-10, 14-4 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits UCSD after Ty Johnson scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 75-63 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Tritons have gone 13-1 in home games. UCSD is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 12-6 in Big West play. UC Davis has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

UCSD averages 76.7 points, 8.9 more per game than the 67.8 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is averaging 18.3 points for the Tritons. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press