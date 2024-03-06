Cloudy
Pepper leads UC Davis against UCSD after 30-point game

By AP News

UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 12-6 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (20-10, 14-4 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on UCSD after Elijah Pepper scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 75-63 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Tritons have gone 13-1 in home games. UCSD has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 12-6 in conference play. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

UCSD makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). UC Davis averages 70.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the 68.5 UCSD allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tritons.

Pepper is averaging 20.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

