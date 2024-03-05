Cloudy
Dartmouth men's basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain in forming labor union

By AP News
Dartmouth Union Basketball

Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain in forming labor union

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team voted to unionize Tuesday in an unprecedented step toward forming the first labor union for college athletes and another attack on the NCAA’s deteriorating amateur business model.

In an election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board in the school’s Human Resources offices, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers.

The school can still appeal to the NLRB and the federal courts, which could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

Jimmy Golen covers sports and the law for The Associated Press.

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

