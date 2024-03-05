Cloudy
Erikstrup scores 24 as Eastern Washington rallies past Sac State 91-88

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dane Erikstrup had 24 points off the bench and Eastern Washington scored the final seven points to beat Sacramento State 91-88 on Monday night, surviving a school-record-tying 18 3-pointers from the Hornets.

LeJuan Watts had a layup and Erikstrup followed with two free throws to tie the game at 88 with 1:29 remaining. Ethan Price hit the second of two free throws with 38 seconds left to give the Eagles (21-10, 15-3 Big Sky Conference) the lead and Casey Jones dunked with nine seconds to go to cap the scoring. Zee Hamoda missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds for the Hornets (8-23, 4-14).

Erikstrup hit 8 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers and all five of his foul shots for the Eagles, who have won four in a row. He added six rebounds and five assists. Jones scored 17 on 7-for-11 shooting with three steals. Cedric Coward had 15 points and made 7 of 10 shots. Watts had 13 points off the bench. Price totaled 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Hamoda led the way for the Hornets (8-23, 4-14) with 18 points. Emil Skytta added 15 points and Austin Patterson scored 14. The Hornets made 18 of 31 shots from beyond the arc, tying a record set before the school joined Division I.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

