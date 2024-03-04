Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson combine for 49 points, 10 3s; Colorado beats Stanford 81-71

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — both season highs — KJ Simpson added 22 and 7 assists and the duo hit five 3-pointers apiece Sunday night to help Colorado beat Stanford 81-71 and extend its win streak to four games.

J’Vonne Hadley made 7 of 11 from the field and scored 15 and Eddie Lampkin added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Colorado (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12).

Stanford (12-17, 7-12) has lost six in a row and eight of its last nine.

Hadley scored nine points in a 23-6 run that turned a five-point deficit into a 42-30 lead with 2:56 left in the first half. Stanford went scoreless for the final 3-plus minutes of the spurt, which was capped when Hadley hit a 3-pointer and made a fast-break layup 16 seconds apart. Stanford scored 12 of the next 15 points to close the first half and open the second, when Maxime Raynaud hit a jumper and a 3-pointer about 30 seconds apart to trim the Cardinal’s deficit to 45-42 with 18:24 to play.

Da Silva hit a 3 that pushed the lead back into double figures less than 90 seconds later. A 16-5 run, including two 3s apiece by da Silva and Simpson, gave Colorado a 19-point lead with 8:50 remaining.

Raynaud led the Cardinal with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The 7-foot-1 junior made 10 of 13 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Michael Jones added 13 points, Kanaan Carlyle 12 and Brandon Angel scored 10.

The Buffaloes shot 53% (33 of 62) from the field and made 11 of 25 from 3-point range. Colorado outrebounded the Cardinal 38-27 and used a 10-6 advantage on the offensive glass to outscore Stanford 13-4 in second-chance points.

Cody Williams (ankle) missed his second consecutive game for Colorado. The 6-foot-8 freshman, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, has missed 11 games this season due to multiple injuries.

Stanford wraps up the regular season at home against Bay Area rival California on Thursday. Colorado hits the road to play Thursday at Oregon before closing the regular season at Oregon State on Saturday.

