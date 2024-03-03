UNLV wins 68-50 over San Jose State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. had 18 points in UNLV’s 68-50 win against San Jose State on Saturday night.

Thomas was 6-of-15 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Rebels (18-10, 11-5 Mountain West Conference). Luis Rodriguez scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Kalib Boone shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks.

The Spartans (9-21, 2-15) were led in scoring by Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who finished with 17 points. Trey Anderson added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for San Jose State. Latrell Davis also recorded eight points.

UNLV entered halftime up 33-18. Rodriguez paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. UNLV outscored San Jose State in the second half by three points, with Thomas scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press