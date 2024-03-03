Cloudy
42.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hohn scores 13 as UC Irvine knocks off Long Beach State 82-61

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn’s 13 points helped UC Irvine defeat Long Beach State 82-61 on Saturday night.

Hohn shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (22-8, 15-3 Big West Conference). Pierre Crockrell II scored 12 points and added 11 assists. Devin Tillis had nine points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

The Beach (18-12, 10-8) were led by Marcus Tsohonis, who posted 19 points. Jadon Jones added 12 points and two steals for Long Beach State. AJ George also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 