Cloudy
42.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Diego knocks off Pacific 81-69, deals Tigers 16th loss in row

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Deuce Turner scored 30 points to help San Diego beat Pacific 81-69 on Saturday night, handing the Tigers their 16th straight defeat.

Turner was 9-for-19 shooting, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Toreros (17-14, 7-9 West Coast Conference). Wayne McKinney III scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Deven Dahlke hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Donovan Williams finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers (6-25, 0-16). Tan Yildizoglu added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Makai Richards added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 